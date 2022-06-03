Advertisement

Kansas City to host Big 12 basketball championships through 2027

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship confirmed the 2022 women’s basketball...
The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship confirmed the 2022 women’s basketball quarterfinals recorded the highest number of attendees since 2013.(Abby Dodge/KCTV5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - It’s official, Kansas City will play host to the Big 12′s Phillips 66 Basketball Championships through 2027.

The Big 12 Conference says it has voted to approve a 2-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to host the Phillips 66 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

The Conference noted that the event will remain in Kansas City until 2027.

“Kansas City’s long affiliation with the Big 12 Conference entered an exciting new chapter in 2020 when we welcomed the women’s tournament back to Kansas City,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “Our city’s passion for basketball is on full display during the Big 12 Basketball Championships and we could not be more excited to continue our tradition of excellence when hosting these tournaments.”

This past March, the Big 12 said Kansas City was transformed to celebrate its return with commemorative street pole banners and a custom-wrapped streetcar - as well as activations in Barney Allis Plaza and the Power and Light District.

The Big 12 said additional programs for 2022′s festivities in Kansas City included the Big 12 Big Q barbecue contest and the Big 12 run.

“Kansas City has been a valued partner, showcasing a true dedication to making these tournaments the best postseason basketball event in the country,” stated Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “As we prepare to welcome four new schools in the coming years, I’m confident Kansas City will continue to deliver a first-class Championship experience for our athletes, administrators, fans and partners.”

In 2022, the Conference said the men’s tournament was played at the T-Mobile Center, where crowds have averaged nearly 18,000 people yearly. It said the women’s tournament was held at Municipal Auditorium, which recorded the highest number of attendees for the women’s basketball quarterfinals since 2013.

For more information about the agreement between the Big 12 and Kansas City, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person was killed Thursday morning in a...
28-year-old Saint George woman killed in crash outside of Wamego
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning
A 15-year-old girl crashed the car she was driving as she fled from law enforcement officers in...
Girl, 15, crashes car Thursday afternoon in high-speed chase on I-70 in Geary County
FILE
Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
Carlson Federal Building
Jury sides with Topeka Police officer in civil lawsuit alleging excessive force

Latest News

Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) cuts off a piece of the game net after defeating Duke in...
K-State lands Virginia Tech transfer
WU Hoops Camp
Girl's Basketball Camp at WU
WU’s Ballard named head coach for Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
WU’s Ballard named head coach for Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) celebrates after a college basketball game against North Carolina in...
“I’M BACK:” Wilson, McCullar to withdraw from Draft, return to KU