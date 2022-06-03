Advertisement

K-State lands Virginia Tech transfer

Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) cuts off a piece of the game net after defeating Duke in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New K-State basketball coach Jerome Tang is building his team.

Tang announced Thursday that junior power forward David N’Guessan will suit up for the Wildcats this season.

“The staff and I are thrilled about adding someone of David’s caliber to our team at K-State,” said Tang. “He brings significant college experience after having played in all but one game at Virginia Tech, while doing it at a program that really values winning. I have said several times that’s the one thing about this group (we have signed) is they are a bunch of winners and David is certainly a winner. Like the rest of our guys, he is not only a talented basketball player but a quality individual from a great family, which is the type of player we want to attract to K-State. He will be someone that our fan base is really going to embrace and love getting to know.”

N’Guessan has played two seasons for Virginia Tech, playing all 57 games in that span. The 6′9″ forward joins Mississippi State’s Cam Carter and LSU’s Jerrell Colbert as D-1 transfers heading to Manhattan.

