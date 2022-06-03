Advertisement

June proclaimed as Kansas Dairy Month

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly proclaims June as Kansas Dairy Month on June 3, 2022.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly proclaims June as Kansas Dairy Month on June 3, 2022.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed the month of June as Kansas Dairy Month.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, June 3, she toured family-owned and operated McCarty Family Farms in Northwest Kansas. While she was there, she said she proclaimed the month of June as Kansas Dairy Month. She was joined by the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture and other agriculture community members.

“Kansas has one of the fastest-growing dairy industries in the nation,” Gov. Kelly said. “Our dairy farmers feed the world and are essential to the overall success of our state’s economy. Dairy Month honors their hard work and contributions.”

Over the past 30 years, Kelly said Kansas’ dairy cow herd has doubled and milk production has nearly quadrupled. Now, she said the Sunflower State is home to nearly 170,000 milk cows and more than 210 dairy farms.

In 2021 alone, Kelly noted that the value of milk produced in Kansas totaled more than $696 million.

To read Kelly’s full proclamation, click HERE.

