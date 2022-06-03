Advertisement

High Court dismisses second appeal raised by man convicted for 1993 murder

Shelbert Smith
Shelbert Smith(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas High Court has dismissed a second appeal raised by a man convicted for a 1993 murder.

In the matter of Appeal No. 123,856: State of Kansas v. Shelbert Smith, the Kansas Supreme Court says it dismissed Smith’s second overall attempt to directly appeal his sentence for a murder he committed in 1993.

The Court said Smith’s previous attempt to appeal, which brought him before the Court three times, focused on a claim under the third exception to the general rule which requires timely appeals. It noted that the exception is set forth in State v. Ortiz¸ 230 Kan. 733, 640 P.2d 1255 (1982).

In the previous appeal, the Court said it found that Smith could not appeal out of time under the third Ortiz exception. It also declined to address two newly raised alternative arguments which concerned the timeliness of the appeal.

With no intervening events at the Sedgwick Co. District Court, the High Court said Smith again appealed in an attempt to raise the two new claims.

The Court said it held that Smith had previously abandoned one claim early in the litigation of the first appeal and could not resurrect it with a second appeal. It also held that Smith’s second claim was precluded in the second appeal under the law-of-the-case doctrine. Thus, it dismissed Smith’s second appeal for lack of appellate jurisdiction.

Smith was convicted of Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping in 1993.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

FILE
Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
Carlson Federal Building
Jury sides with Topeka Police officer in civil lawsuit alleging excessive force

