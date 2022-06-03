Advertisement

Gas prices continue to soar, hit another all-time high on Friday

Diesel fuel also reaches another record high on Friday
Gas prices continue to climb in Topeka and across the nation and on Friday they hit another all-time high.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to soar and on Friday they hit another all-time high.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Friday reached $4.76.

That’s up 5 cents from $4.71 on Thursday; up 17 cents from $4.59 from a week ago; up 56 cents from $4.20 a month ago; and up $1.72 from $3.04 a year ago.

Diesel fuel also set a record as it reached an average of $5.58 per gallon on Friday.

That’s up 3 cents from $5.55 on Thursday; up 5 cents from $5.53 a week ago; up 21 cents from $5.37 a month ago; and up $2.40 from $3.18 a year ago.

Prices in Kansas were somewhat lower but also were on the rise.

The average price for unleaded gas Friday in Kansas was $4.32 per gallon, up 7 cents from $4.25 on Thursday; up 20 cents from $4.12 a week ago; up 53 cents from $3.79 a month ago; and up $1.50 from $2.82 a year ago.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Shawnee County was $4.31 on Friday.

Prices ranged from $4.23 to $4.49 per gallon Friday morning in Topeka, according to GasBuddy.com.

