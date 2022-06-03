Gas prices continue to soar, hit another all-time high on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to soar and on Friday they hit another all-time high.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Friday reached $4.76.

That’s up 5 cents from $4.71 on Thursday; up 17 cents from $4.59 from a week ago; up 56 cents from $4.20 a month ago; and up $1.72 from $3.04 a year ago.

Diesel fuel also set a record as it reached an average of $5.58 per gallon on Friday.

That’s up 3 cents from $5.55 on Thursday; up 5 cents from $5.53 a week ago; up 21 cents from $5.37 a month ago; and up $2.40 from $3.18 a year ago.

Prices in Kansas were somewhat lower but also were on the rise.

The average price for unleaded gas Friday in Kansas was $4.32 per gallon, up 7 cents from $4.25 on Thursday; up 20 cents from $4.12 a week ago; up 53 cents from $3.79 a month ago; and up $1.50 from $2.82 a year ago.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Shawnee County was $4.31 on Friday.

Prices ranged from $4.23 to $4.49 per gallon Friday morning in Topeka, according to GasBuddy.com.

