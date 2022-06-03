Friday forecast: Another nice day with storms returning this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy yesterday, don’t worry today will be another great day: Slightly warmer with a few higher wind gusts especially out toward central Kansas.

After today, which is the only 0% chance of rain for the next 8 days, an unsettled weather pattern begins this weekend and continues for much of next week.

First and foremost DO NOT cancel any outdoor plans because there is no particular day or time frame as of the models from Friday morning that will lead to high confidence of widespread rain. The majority of the rain will be isolated to scattered at best and that leads to low confidence on saying whether or not a particular storm will be moving through your area at the time you have an outdoor event. It’s going to be very important to keep an eye on the radar and check the forecast daily for updates.

Normal High: 83/ Normal Low: 62 (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few clouds, especially this morning, plenty of sun is expected. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds W/S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts out west, areas along and east of HWY 75, winds should remain around 10 mph or less.

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Most of the rain still remains out in central Kansas so took the rain out of the 8 day but something we’ll continue to monitor. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. A chance of showers/storms through the day, again timing remains uncertain so will keep the chance in all day. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

The chance of storms increase Saturday night with lows in the low-mid 60s and while a few storms may be leftover early Sunday morning, most of Sunday may end up staying completely dry. While some sun is possible expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph. The humidity will be noticeably higher on Sunday as well.

More storms develop Sunday night and continue on and off for much of next work week. The airmass remains steady for much of next week so temperatures are going to be dependent on rain and possible sun.

Taking Action:

Do you have outdoor weekend plans? Keep them but stay weather aware on Saturday with a higher chance of rain and storms impacting your activities compared to Sunday. Confidence remains low on specific details like timing and where the storms will be so keep checking the forecast and of course have the WIBW Weather App handy tomorrow so you can check the radar. Lightning would be the main concern.

The unsettled weather pattern continues next week however as is the case this weekend, DON’T cancel any outdoor plans because there isn’t a particular day where confidence is high it will rain and have an impact for most of northeast KS. Any rain will be isolated to scattered at best.

This gives a general idea of many spots getting low rainfall totals but some isolated spots with higher totals (WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with any storms Saturday or Saturday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms mainly Sunday night (SPC/WIBW)

