Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without license

FILE
FILE(KSLA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without a license on Saturday and Sunday.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says June 4 and 5 are Free Fishing Days in Kansas - when anyone can fish on any public waters without a license. It said the free weekend provides the perfect chance to introduce someone to the joys of angling - like a try-before-you-buy opportunity.

In Kansas, the KDWP said anyone between the ages of 16 to 74 is required to have a fishing license to fish - except on Free Fishing Days - and while license requirements are waived, anglers are still required to abide by all other regulations like length and creel limits, as well as equipment requirements.

After an ideal spot is found, the department said Kansans should consult the 2022 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary before they hit the water. It said the summary contains crucial information specific to all public waters and even has handy tips and tricks to tye knots and identify fish.

With the right location, a variety of baits to choose from, and some cooperative weather, the KDWP said Kansas fishing can be a blast.

To view an electronic version of the summary, click HERE.

If looking for a place to drop a line during Free Fishing Days, click HERE for a list of locations near you.

