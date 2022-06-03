Advertisement

Driver remains on the run after Troopers led on short chase near Lawrence

Passenger behind bars
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KHP Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Troopers were led on a short chase near the City of Lawrence on Friday afternoon and the driver remains on the run.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that a chase began on Friday, June 3, after troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

KHP said troopers attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Galant at 12:50 p.m. near the US-40 K-4 junction, however, the driver initiated the short chase, driving erratically.

KHP said the chase was terminated around 12:56 p.m. as the driver was driving erratically and unsafely.

Troopers noted that one person was arrested, the passenger. They said while the driver has been identified, they are not yet in custody.

KHP said no other information could be given at this time.

