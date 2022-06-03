Crews take steps to clean, repair Oakland pool after vandals threw sinks in pool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are taking the next steps to clean and repair the Oakland pool after vandals graffitied it and threw restroom fixtures in the pool.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says as of Friday, June 3, electricity has been restored to the west side of Oakland-Billard Park. It said the pool will undergo a power wash as graffiti is cleaned.

SCP+R said crews will also replace restroom sinks and other fixtures which were torn loose and tossed into the pool by vandals.

The Department noted that the next step is to turn on the pumps and fill the pool. It said it will take between three and five days for the pool chemicals to balance before the water is ready to swim in.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.