Court denies new trial after new evidence discovered 20+ years after conviction

Michael Davidson
Michael Davidson(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court says that a new trial cannot be held for a man after new evidence was discovered more than 20 years after his conviction.

In the matter of Appeal No. 123,959: State of Kansas v. Michael Davidson, the Kansas Supreme Court says Davidson is in the midst of a life sentence imposed on him after his conviction for first-degree murder.

The Court said Davidson moved for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence more than 20 years after his conviction was finalized.

According to court records, the Johnson Co. District Court summarily dismissed the motion as a motion for a new trial filed under K.S.A. 22-3501 is required to be filed within two years of final judgment.

The Court said it unanimously affirmed the Johnson Co. opinion.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate that Davidson was convicted in 1995 of Murder in the First Degree and his earliest possible release date is April 1, 2023. He has been in prison since December 1995.

