City of Topeka to facilitate mowing contracts for community improvement

‘Change Our Culture of Property Maintenance’ is a five-year plan city leaders believe will enhance the overall image of Topeka.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka hopes a new multi-year initiative can improve the look, and safety, of the community.

‘Change Our Culture of Property Maintenance’ is a five-year plan city leaders believe will enhance the overall image of Topeka.

Councilwoman Karen Hiller says the Public Health and Safety Committee spent the last 18 months studying its policies and receiving feedback from code compliance workers and members of the public.

“[There’s] no reason why even if we have modest homes and modest incomes, why our neighborhood can’t be neat and tidy and safe,” Hiller said. The results of that start now, with the first phase of their plan facilitating fixed mowing contracts between businesses or other groups and property owners.

You can find the needed forms and more information at Topeka.org/Procurement/. Interested groups have until Monday, May 6, to submit their proposals.

