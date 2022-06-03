BRB Contractors celebrates new look, office space

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka contractor celebrated its new space Friday.

BRB Contractors has been around for nearly 60 years, building water and wastewater facilities in and around Kansas. Now they have a new look and space to operate out of at 4646 NW Fielding Rd. The company is excited for the opportunities new space might be able to provide.

“This facility gives us a lot of chance to grow and expand in our business,” BRB President Mike Laird said. “We employ about 20 people here in the office, and it gives us the opportunity to grow and expand that.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership helped BRB put the ribbon cutting together.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.