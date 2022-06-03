Area authors honored on Kansas Notable Books list for 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A slew of area authors have been honored on the Kansas Notable Books list for 2022.

The Kansas State Library says on Friday, June 3, that the 2022 list of Kansas Notable Books continues the state’s tradition of celebrating the rich stories and cultures of Kansas.

“The 2022 Kansas Notable Books list recognizes 15 books written by Kansans or about Kansas,” said Ray Walling, Acting State Librarian. “Through their work, the authors take readers on a journey through the wetlands of the Cheyenne Bottoms to the baseball fields of the Kansas City Monarchs. Readers can be transported back in time to the 1887 election in Argonia or to the epic battle of twin sisters enabled with superpowers facing a sinister force. This year’s titles include something for everyone. I hope all Kansans will visit their local public library to check out these wonderful titles.”

Each year, the Library said the Kansas Notable Books list features 15 books that have been published during the previous calendar year that are about or set in Kansas or written by a Kansas author. It said this year’s selection committee includes representatives of the public, universities, libraries, teachers, academics and writers.

The Library noted that the Kansas Notable Books authors will be awarded medals at the Kansas Book Festival on Sept. 24 at Washburn University and the public is invited.

The Library said Kansas Notable Books is a project of the Kansas Center for the Book, a program at the State Library of Kansas, which is the state affiliate of the Library of Congress Center for the Book. It said the mission of the center is to highlight the state’s literary heritage and foster an interest in books, reading, and libraries.

The 2022 list is as follows:

Ava: A Year of Adventure in the Life of an American Avocet - Mandy Kern, of Great Bend, Illustrated by Onalee Nicklin, of Emporia

Blue Collar Saint: Poems - Brenda Leigh White, of Emporia

Field Journal: Volume XIII, 2021, the Santa Fe Trail - Symphony in the Flint Hills, of Cottonwood Falls

From This Moment: A Novel - Kim Vogel Sawyer, of Hutchinson

The Greatest Thing: A Story About Buck O’Neil - Kristy Nerstheimer, of Overland Park, Illustrated by Christian Paniagua, of Queens, N.Y.

Haven’s Secret (The Powers Book 1) - Melissa Benoist and Jessica Benois, of Council Grove, Mariko Tamaki

How to Resist Amazon and Why - Danny Caine, of Lawrence

Killing Dragons: Order of the Dolphin - Kristie Clark, of Jetmore

Mad Prairie: Stories and a Novella - Kate McIntyre, of Worcester, Mass.

Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women - Nicole Perry, of Lawrence

Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains - Lucas Bessire, of Norman, Okla.

Stormbreak: A Seafire Novel - Natalie C. Parker, of Lawrence

A Vote for Susanna: The First Woman Mayor - Karen M. Greenwald, of Rockville, Md., Illustrated by Sian James, of Cambridge, UK

White Hot Hate: A True Story of Domestic Terrorism in America’s Heartland - Dick Lehr, of Belmont, Mass.

Words Is a Powerful Thing: Twenty Years of Teaching Creative Writing at Douglas County Jail - Brian Daldorphy, of Lawrence

