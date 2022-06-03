Adventure Cove closes as Topekans advised to avoid Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Adventure Cove closes as Shawnee Co. advises residents to avoid Lake Shawnee due to a sewage leak.

On Friday, June 3, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it has temporarily closed the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove as the Public Works Dept. advises residents to avoid contact with the lake due to a sewage spill.

SCP+R said it has also instructed summer camp counselors to not engage in activities involving the lake. Meanwhile, Lake Shawnee Campground residents have been advised to avoid the lake until further notice.

The Department said lake activities will not be continued until clearance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been received.

Shawnee Co. Public Works advised residents to avoid the lake after an unknown amount of diluted sewage spilled into the lake following recent rains.

