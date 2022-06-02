Advertisement

WU’s Ballard named head coach for Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

“It’s an amazing event, it’s an amazing cause and to be a small part of that, it makes you feel good.”
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn hoops fans will see a familiar face on the sidelines at next week’s 14th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic.

Brett Ballard will serve as a head coach in this year’s charity all-star game.

“Basically, my job is to sub guys in and out and stay out of the way, let those young guns have some fun,” the WU men’s basketball coach said.

More than 40 former Jayhawks will compete next Thursday at Lawrence Free State to raise money for five local pediatric cancer fighters and Baby Jay’s Legacy of Hope.

”When you actually get to meet those families and those kids, man, it’s humbling,” Ballard said. “It’s an amazing event, it’s an amazing cause and to be a small part of that, it makes you feel good.”

The star-studded event features names like Devonte Graham, Udoka Azubuike, Svi Mykhailiuk and Tyshawn Taylor going head-to-head on the court — while a rivalry heats up off of it.

Ballard’s 2002 Final Four teammate Wayne Simien will coach the opposing team.

“It’ll be fun, charity game, we’ll get up and down and have some fun with it — but I do want to beat my former teammate,” Ballard said. “Wayne Simien’s the coach on the other side, so we got a little side wager going and I got a little selfish part of it that I would like to beat him.”

Fans can purchase tickets for $15 at Johnny’s Tavern in Topeka and select KC locations (Ridgeview, Prairie Village and Power & Light), and 23rd Street Brewery in Lawrence.

