Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army Fan Drive underway in Capitol City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Westlake Ace Hardware-Salvation Army Fan Drive is underway in the Capitol City.

As summer quickly approaches, Westlake Ace Hardware says it has teamed up with the Salvation Army for its annual Fan Drive. The drive is already underway and will close on June 19.

“When the Fan Drive started ten years ago, we really had no idea the impact it would end up having on the communities we serve,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “The Fan Drive speaks directly to who we are as a company. We are truly humbled and grateful for our partnership with The Salvation Army and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of our friends, customers, and neighbors.”

Ace said 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the Fan Drive which has donated more than $22,000 or the equivalent of 1,500 fans. During the drive, it said customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchases at the register. It said all funds go towards buying new box fans for the Salvation Army.

“With so many Americans continuing to face hardships this year, staying cool during the summer months should not have to be another challenge for those in need,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “We are deeply grateful to Westlake Ace Hardware for again coming alongside The Salvation Army to provide heat relief for vulnerable families and individuals.”

Ace noted that donations stay in the local community and can also be made online HERE.

