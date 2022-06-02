Wednesday’s Child - Year in Review

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

Tonight, Lori Hutchinson looks back at some of the kids you’ve met this year. Just a few of the children still waiting for a place to call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.