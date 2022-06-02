Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Year in Review

Wednesday's Child - Revisiting some of the children
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

Tonight, Lori Hutchinson looks back at some of the kids you’ve met this year. Just a few of the children still waiting for a place to call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Marie Bagby (left) and Dennis Lee (right) are arrested after an Osage Co. deputy catches them...
Carbondale pair arrested after deputy catches them using drugs
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

Latest News

13 NEWS’ kicks off “Just a Buck” fundraiser for KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Bare Bones Preview
Child Care Aware's Bare Bones Preview is coming up this weekend
Mia, 12 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Mia
Camron, 9 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Camron