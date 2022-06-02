Two seriously injured in early-morning crash on I-435 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people suffered serious injuries early Thursday when the car they were in struck a semi that had previously crashed on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.

The car-semi crash was reported at 2:37 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 435 just south of Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Lexus LS 400 car was southbound on I-435 when the driver was unable to avoid a crashed 2006 Kenworth semitrailer that was in the roadway.

The Lexus then struck the trailer on the semi, the patrol said.

The driver and a passenger in the Lexus both were transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries.

The were identified as Jacob E. Jones, 22, of Wichita, the driver; and Gary D. Jones Jr., 55, of Kansas City, Kan., the lone passenger in the Lexus. Neither occupant of the Lexus was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

There were no apparent injuries to the driver of the semi, Michael G. Van Hoosier, 60, of Independence, Mo., who was alone in his rig and was weaaring his seat belt, the patrol said.

The crash shut down southbound I-435 in that area for nearly three hours, according to KCTV5 News.

