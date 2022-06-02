Advertisement

Two arrested for possession of meth after deputies notice defective tail light

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were booked into jail early Thursday morning for outstanding warrants and possession of methamphetamine after deputies stopped a vehicle for a defective tail light.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, June 2, deputies arrested Carlos T. Murphy Jr., 52, and Jaclyn M. Jones, 40, both of Topeka, for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Grant St.

Just after 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a K9 unit stopped a white 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck because its tail lights were not working properly. During the investigation, it said they found illegal drugs.

Deputies said Murphy was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two outstanding warrants, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a valid license, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without registration and defective tail lamps.

The Sheriff’s Office also said the passenger in the vehicle, Jones, was booked for two outstanding warrants as well.

