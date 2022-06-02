Thursday forecast: Beautiful weather to end the work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy these next two days: Not only will it be dry but it’ll be sunny. On and off showers/storms return this weekend.

We’re going to be entering an unsettled weather pattern this weekend that continues next week with several chances for rain. This is one of those weather patterns we’re going to have to take on a day by day basis because these storms have the potential to produce outflow boundaries or ‘mini fronts’ that would determine where the next round of storms may develop and models are extremely poor at this even more than 2 days out.

What we know about this weekend:

1. It will rain

2. Many spots will receive 0.25″-0.75″

3. Risk for severe weather is low however even if there isn’t severe weather lightning will still be a threat.

What we don’t know about this weekend:

1. While models have been leaning more toward Saturday being the higher chance of rain, that doesn’t mean Sunday won’t rain.

2. Uncertainty on timing with some models bringing rain through Saturday morning and pushing out of the area in the afternoon while others have the rain increasing late morning into the afternoon.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 61 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy morning fog otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds S/SW 5-15 mph.

On and off showers/storms return this weekend and continue for most of next week with temperatures dependent on how long rain lingers. Generally speaking though, lows will be in the low 60s and highs in the 70s possibly low 80s. Even if most of the day is dry models are hinting at quite a bit of cloud cover which means taking advantage of the sun and minimal cloud cover today and tomorrow.

Taking Action:

Use caution this morning with patchy fog

An unsettled weather pattern begins this weekend and continues next week. This will have to be taken on a day by day basis for specific details including timing and how it will impact your outdoor plans. It’s even difficult to say exactly when rain even begins Friday night and/or Saturday so check the forecast daily for updates. There isn’t one particular day where you should cancel outdoor plans RIGHT NOW but Saturday is one of the days where having a Plan B would be a good idea as models have indicated a higher chance of rain (at least compared to Sunday) but whether the rain impacts the area more in the morning or afternoon is still uncertain.



