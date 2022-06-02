Shawnee Co. Health Officer joins team to help care for elderly residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Officer has joined Midland Care’s PACE Physician team on Thursday, June 2, to help elderly residents continue to receive care and live in their own homes.

“I am thrilled to join the PACE program at Midland Care,” Dr. Locke said. “I look forward to continuing the mission of improving our senior community’s health and quality of life through team-based, innovative care.”

In her new role, Midland Care said Locke will be a critical part of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly Program. It said the program provides a comprehensive medical and social services program to the elderly who still live in their own homes. It said the program wraps services around them to keep residents safe in their own communities.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Locke to the Midland Care team. Her experience at providing quality healthcare to Northeast Kansas make her a perfect fit for Midland Care,” said Shawn Sullivan, President and CEO of Midland Care.

Midland Care said Locke will join the team with four years of experience as a Family Physician at Holton Community Hospital. She has also served as the Shawnee Co. Health Officer since February 2021 and will continue to serve in this role moving forward.

The organization noted that Locke earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and her Doctor of Medicine, Master of Public Health, and Graduate Certificate in Health Administration from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. She completed her family medicine training at Tacoma Family Medicine in Tacoma, Wash., and is Board Certified in Family Medicine.

In addition to her many achievements, Midland Care said Dr. Locke was acknowledged with the Outstanding Chief Resident and the Resident Teacher awards by Tacoma Family Medicine; the Thomas Hamilton Achievement issued by the University of Kansas School of Medicine; and the AMWA Glasgow-Rubin Citation for Academic Achievement. She also graduated first in her class in 2013.

