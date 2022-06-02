Second defendant in 2019 drive-by shooting sentenced to life in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Danny Kaye Williams has been sentenced to the same fate as his counterpart - life in prison - for the 2019 drive-by shooting of Joaquin McKinney.

Court records indicate that on Thursday, June 2, Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years. He had been convicted on two counts of Murder in the 1st Degree - one listed as intentional and premeditated, the other listed as in the commission of a felony. However, the court merged both counts to be covered by the one life sentence.

Court records also show that Williams was sentenced to 61 months - 5 years - in prison for his criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle charge. This sentence will run concurrently with the life sentence.

Williams was also ordered to register on the Kansas offender registration for 15 years.

Williams is the second person convicted for the 2019 drive-by shooting of Joaquin McKinney. He and Zachary McFall, who is currently serving a life sentence for the crime, drove through the intersection of 37th and Adams St. when they fired shots at another vehicle.

McKinney had been found unresponsive in the driver’s seat and had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead the same day.

Williams was 16-years-old at the time of the murder, however, he was tried as an adult.

