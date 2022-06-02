Second defendant in 2019 drive-by shooting sentenced to life in prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Danny Kaye Williams has been sentenced to the same fate as his counterpart - life in prison - for the 2019 drive-by shooting of Joaquin McKinney.
Court records indicate that on Thursday, June 2, Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years. He had been convicted on two counts of Murder in the 1st Degree - one listed as intentional and premeditated, the other listed as in the commission of a felony. However, the court merged both counts to be covered by the one life sentence.
Court records also show that Williams was sentenced to 61 months - 5 years - in prison for his criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle charge. This sentence will run concurrently with the life sentence.
Williams was also ordered to register on the Kansas offender registration for 15 years.
Williams is the second person convicted for the 2019 drive-by shooting of Joaquin McKinney. He and Zachary McFall, who is currently serving a life sentence for the crime, drove through the intersection of 37th and Adams St. when they fired shots at another vehicle.
McKinney had been found unresponsive in the driver’s seat and had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead the same day.
Williams was 16-years-old at the time of the murder, however, he was tried as an adult.
Joaquin McKinney
Court gives teen life-sentence in McKinney murder case
Shawnee County District Court has imposed a life sentence on a defendant in the McKinney murder case.
Two 16-year-olds charged with murder in last Thursday's drive-by killing
A pair of juveniles, Zachary Jacob McFall and Danny Kaye Williams, face first-degree murder charges in last Thursday's drive-by shooting in southeast Topeka, the Shawnee Co. District Attorney's Office.
16-year-old pleads not guilty to murder during arraignment
A 16-year-old youth charged with murder stood silent before a Shawnee County District Court judge on Tuesday, then the judge entered "not guilty" pleas on his behalf tied to three charges.
16-year-old charged as an adult in Joaquin McKinney killing
A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with alternative counts of first-degree murder and a felony firearms count in the July shooting death of another 16-year-old youth.
16-year-old to be tried as adult in murder case; journalist ejected
A 16-year-old boy will be tried as an adult in connection with the July shooting death of another teen, a Shawnee Co. District Court Judge ruled in a Tuesday hearing in which a 13 NEWS reporter was ejected.
TPD identifies Topeka teen killed in Thursday shooting
The Topeka Police Dept. has released the name of the 16-year-old killed in a southeast Topeka shooting Thursday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. jury finds second defendant guilty in 2019 drive-by murder
Danny Williams became the second person convicted in the drive-by murder of Joaquin McKinney after a jury found him guilty on Thursday.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.