Report highlights food insecurity in Northeast Kansas, how food pantries help

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has highlighted food insecurity in Northeast Kansas and ways that Harvesters and its network of food pantries have helped.

Harvesters - The Community Food Network - says its web of nonprofit pantry partners aids those in need more than three million times each year.

Harvesters said the Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021 report, released on Thursday, June 2, indicates about 54% of food-insecure neighbors served by its networks in 26 counties get more than half of their monthly food from a food pantry.

The network said the study was conducted by the University of Missouri Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security, along with Harvesters and its pantries. It said the report takes an unprecedented look at those who face food insecurity and the pantries which serve them. It said it also examines the impacts hunger can have and the difficult decisions many face to make ends meet.

“While this study was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic when need was higher, we know much of that need remains today,” said Harvesters’ President and CEO Valerie Nicholson-Watson. “Families and seniors impacted by the pandemic are still struggling to get back on their feet, and now there is the added challenge of high food, gas and housing prices due to inflation.”

According to the study, nearly three-fourths of homes served make less than $25,000 each year which forces them to make tough choices. It said that 49% of homes have had to choose between paying for food or bills, 40% have had to choose between paying for food or medicine and 38% have had to choose between paying for food or housing.

Harvesters said families cope with food insecurity in different ways. It said that 63% reported buying the cheapest food available - regardless of nutritional value, while 48% said they have eaten food past its expiration date, 26% said they have pawned or sold personal items to afford food and 22% said they have watered down food or drinks to make them last longer.

“Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021 confirms that our network is serving a very diverse group of people, who come from all corners of our 26-county service area,” Nicholson-Watson said. “The face of hunger is young and, increasingly, it is seniors. It also includes veterans and college students.”

The food network said homes that rely on its pantry network for food often face challenges due to their health and well-being. It said 59% of respondents reported at least one person in the home with high blood pressure, 38% reported one person in the home with diabetes or prediabetes and nearly 50% said at least one person in their home was without any type of health insurance.

“Providing nutritious food to hungry people is the key to a healthier community,” said Nicholson-Watson. “When we give good, safe food to hungry children, families and seniors, we are making them stronger, healthier and more capable of succeeding in school, at work and as productive members of our community.”

Harvesters also reported that 35% of respondents reported children under the age of 18 in their homes - including 11% who are 4 or younger. It said 15% of respondents reported that they are 65 or older and 61% reported having at least one working adult in the home in the last 12 months.

The report also found that 81% of respondents have a high school degree or GED while 12% have a 4-year college degree or higher. It said 15% of homes reported at least one member served in the military.

Harvesters said only 30% of respondents reported that they receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits while 78% reported incomes that would qualify. It said it provides about 74% of the food distributed through pantry agencies.

To read the full report, click HERE.

