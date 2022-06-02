Advertisement

RCPD warns residents that old warrant scam has resurfaced

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents of an old scam that has recently resurfaced.

The Riley Co. Police Department says a familiar scam in which a caller claims to be an officer calling about warrants has resurfaced. The caller states their name is “Sergeant Kyle” and has been notifying residents of warrants.

RCPD said this is weird - because there is no Sgt. Kyle with the department.

RCPD noted that Cpt. Kyle has not been a Sergeant for quite a while, and even if he was, he would not be calling about payments to clear warrants - because the department does not do that.

The Department also said the scammer has been calling with their number, 785-537-2112, so residents should be aware that even if it is a correct phone number, it may not be from RCPD. It also noted:

  • RCPD will never call to solicit money from a resident
  • Residents should never send money or give personal information over the phone.

If residents do receive a call like this, RCPD said they should hang up immediately and call the department - even if that is the same number the scammer used - to verify it was not an officer who called in the first place.

RCPD also warned of the following scams:

  • The Grandparent Scam - A person calls and claims to be the victim’s grandson or granddaughter who is in jail and needs money to bond out.
  • The Laon Scam - A company deposits money in an account for a ‘loan’ and asks the victim to send back the excess. This is also called the “Grant” scam.
  • The Warrant Scam - Scammers leave a recorded message which states the victim has a warrant out for their arrest for committing ‘serious allegations,’ but can clear their name for payment.
  • IRS Scam - A caller claims a victim owes back taxes to the IRS and threatens to arrest them if they do not pay the full amount.
  • Social Security Scam - A scam in which a social security number has been compromised. Someone has stolen the victim’s identity and committed felony crimes. However, the caller states the victim can pay to make it right.
  • Gift Card Scam - A scammer convinces the victim to buy gift cards for different reasons then asks them to read the numbers on the back to collect the money from the cards.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police search for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at the Dillons on 29th St. and...
Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning

Latest News

FILE - Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. Health Officer joins team to help care for elderly residents
A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Two seriously injured in early-morning crash on I-435 in Kansas City
FILE
Sen. approves bills to protect military members who refuse COVID vaccinations
Crash graphic
Box truck veers off Interstate 70 on Thursday morning in Lawrence