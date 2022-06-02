RCPD warns residents that old warrant scam has resurfaced

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents of an old scam that has recently resurfaced.

The Riley Co. Police Department says a familiar scam in which a caller claims to be an officer calling about warrants has resurfaced. The caller states their name is “Sergeant Kyle” and has been notifying residents of warrants.

RCPD said this is weird - because there is no Sgt. Kyle with the department.

RCPD noted that Cpt. Kyle has not been a Sergeant for quite a while, and even if he was, he would not be calling about payments to clear warrants - because the department does not do that.

The Department also said the scammer has been calling with their number, 785-537-2112, so residents should be aware that even if it is a correct phone number, it may not be from RCPD. It also noted:

RCPD will never call to solicit money from a resident

Residents should never send money or give personal information over the phone.

If residents do receive a call like this, RCPD said they should hang up immediately and call the department - even if that is the same number the scammer used - to verify it was not an officer who called in the first place.

RCPD also warned of the following scams:

The Grandparent Scam - A person calls and claims to be the victim’s grandson or granddaughter who is in jail and needs money to bond out.

The Laon Scam - A company deposits money in an account for a ‘loan’ and asks the victim to send back the excess. This is also called the “Grant” scam.

The Warrant Scam - Scammers leave a recorded message which states the victim has a warrant out for their arrest for committing ‘serious allegations,’ but can clear their name for payment.

IRS Scam - A caller claims a victim owes back taxes to the IRS and threatens to arrest them if they do not pay the full amount.

Social Security Scam - A scam in which a social security number has been compromised. Someone has stolen the victim’s identity and committed felony crimes. However, the caller states the victim can pay to make it right.

Gift Card Scam - A scammer convinces the victim to buy gift cards for different reasons then asks them to read the numbers on the back to collect the money from the cards.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.