Advertisement

Passing of Colors marks departure of USAG-Fort Riley CSM Speichert

Outgoing CSM Speichert passes colors to Col McKannay as part of the relinquishment of...
Outgoing CSM Speichert passes colors to Col McKannay as part of the relinquishment of responsibility ceremony marking Speichert's departure from Fort Riley(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The US Army Garrison Fort Riley marked the departure of a senior advisor Wednesday morning.

The post held a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, for CSM Timothy Speichert.

Speichert is headed to Indiana to serve as Brigade Command Sergeant Major at Camp Atterbury, he says he will always value his time at Fort Riley.

“We like to say that Fort Riley is the best place to live, train, deploy from, come home to, and retire. I heard this the day I arrived here back in 2020 and it’s absolutely true today. This place is a gem, it’s a place that unless you live and work here, you really never understand how much this is one of the Army’s best kept secrets.” US Army Garrison Fort Riley CSM Timothy Speichert says.

CSM Speichert arrived at Fort Riley in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Marie Bagby (left) and Dennis Lee (right) are arrested after an Osage Co. deputy catches them...
Carbondale pair arrested after deputy catches them using drugs
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

Latest News

Derek Schmidt signed on the dotted line Wednesday, officially launching his run for governor,...
Schmidt, Democrats weigh in on AG’s pick for gubernatorial running mate
Col. Will McKannay presents to Manhattan Military Relations Committee Luncheon
MRC luncheon provides networking opportunity for community leaders, Fort Riley
Allen Sylvester
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student
A man accused of raping and kidnapping three women over the stretch of 17 months is going to...
Man accused of raping and kidnapping three women bound over for trial