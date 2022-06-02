Passing of Colors marks departure of USAG-Fort Riley CSM Speichert

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The US Army Garrison Fort Riley marked the departure of a senior advisor Wednesday morning.

The post held a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, for CSM Timothy Speichert.

Speichert is headed to Indiana to serve as Brigade Command Sergeant Major at Camp Atterbury, he says he will always value his time at Fort Riley.

“We like to say that Fort Riley is the best place to live, train, deploy from, come home to, and retire. I heard this the day I arrived here back in 2020 and it’s absolutely true today. This place is a gem, it’s a place that unless you live and work here, you really never understand how much this is one of the Army’s best kept secrets.” US Army Garrison Fort Riley CSM Timothy Speichert says.

CSM Speichert arrived at Fort Riley in 2020.

