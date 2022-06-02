Advertisement

Pair cited for alleged trespassing after 911 gets call from man stuck on roof

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Burlington has been cited and will appear before court after allegedly trespassing when one called 911 after he got stuck on the roof of the Plaza Theatre.

The Burlington Police Department says Josh Wayne Fischer and Joseph David Stallions, both 21, both of Burlington, were cited for alleged trespassing in May after a bizarre dispatch call.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Neosho St. after dispatch received a 911 call from Fischer.

Fischer allegedly told dispatchers that he needed help to get down from the roof of a building.

When officers arrived, they said they found Fischer on the roof of the Plaza Theatre and he told them he could not get down.

BPD said fire personnel was called to help get Fischer down using a ladder. He had told officers that he and Stallions climbed onto the roof. Stallions was able to climb down while Fischer had gotten stuck.

Officers said they found Stallions at his home, brought him back to the building and cited him for allegedly trespassing as well.

The pair is set to appear in municipal court on June 9.

