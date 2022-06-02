One killed Thursday morning in crash southwest of Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Wamego in Pottawatomie County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday just west of the intersection of Military Road and Bluebird Road, about two miles southwest of Wamego.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed to a 13 NEWS reporter on the scene that the crash resulted in one fatality.

Initial reports indicated two other people were injured in the crash.

However, Kansas Highway Patrol officials as of late Thursday morning hadn’t confirmed the number of other occupants who were injured in the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office were among agencies responding to the crash.

Military Trail Road remained closed early Thursday afternoon as crews were on the scene of the crash. There was no immediate word on when the road would reopen to traffic.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

WIBW’s Becky Goff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.