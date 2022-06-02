One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early Thursday morning in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department said officers were called to the 2100 block of SE 11th Ter. just after 2 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

One person was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said they were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more details become available.

