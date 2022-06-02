Advertisement

One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th Ter.(Eric Ives)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early Thursday morning in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department said officers were called to the 2100 block of SE 11th Ter. just after 2 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

One person was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said they were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more details become available.

