Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he joined 117 of his colleagues to send a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission which expressed concerns with a new proposed rule that would negatively impact agricultural producers.

Rep. Mann said the proposed rule, “Enhanced and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors,” would require all public companies to issue extensive climate disclosures. He said this would include detailed reports for every company in their supply chain.

“The SEC was established to oversee capital markets and protect investors, not to scrutinize the day-to-day activities of farmers and ranchers in the name of climate protection,” said Rep. Mann. “This proposed rule goes way beyond the SEC’s statutory authority, buries producers in even more onerous regulations, and infringes upon the privacy of the men and women who feed, fuel, and clothe the world. Farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists. They shouldn’t be subject to overreaching climate regulations from the SEC.”

Mann noted that agricultural producers are among the largest suppliers of raw materials to public companies and almost every farmer or rancher has products that will eventually touch a public company.

While farm and ranch operations are not public companies, the Congressman said they could still be required to track and report data on their greenhouse gas emissions due to their prevalence in the supply chain.

Mann said the proposed rule poses significant privacy, liability and compliance concerns for Kansas farmers and ranchers. He said most agricultural producers do not have the means to gather all the information required by the proposal - or the team of attorneys necessary to ensure SEC compliance.

“On top of soaring energy and input costs farmers and ranchers are facing, the SEC’s proposed rule would add complexity and uncertainty in addition to privacy concerns for small family farms and ranches everywhere,” said Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts. “While the SEC claims the rule only applies to public companies, it would effectively create a bureaucratic quagmire for farmers and ranchers growing the raw materials necessary to feed, fuel, and clothe our country.”

If finalized, Mann said the rule could restrict small producers from selling products to certain buyers and force consolidation.

“This is a classic case of regulatory overreach by the federal government,” said Kansas Livestock Association Chief Executive Matt Teagarden. “Accurately calculating agricultural emissions at the farm- and ranch-level is nearly impossible. If implemented, the proposed rule will increase costs and add legal liability for livestock producers and lead to higher food costs for consumers.”

To read the full text of the letter sent to the SEC, click HERE.

