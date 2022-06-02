Manhattan-Ogden to welcome new principal for College Hill Early Learning Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - College Hill Early Learning Center will welcome its new principal, Katie Hagenmaier, on July 1.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says Katie Hagenmaier has been named the new principal of the College Hill Early Learning Center School. She is currently a 1st-grade teacher for Valley heights USD 498 in Waterville and has taught there since 2018.

Before that, the District said Hagenmaier worked as a 4th-grade teacher for USD 475 in Junction City.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Manhattan-Ogden School District and community,” states Hagenmaier. “I feel very fortunate to serve this community and support the staff, students, and families next year at College Hill Early Learning Center.”

USD 383 said Hagenmaier earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Bethany College in Lindsborg and her Master’s in Educational Administration from Kansas State University.

“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Hagenmaier to our early learning team,” states Elisabeth Nelson, Director of Early Learning. “Her commitment to building strong relationships with all stakeholders and her passion for working with young children and their families will be a great contribution to our early learning program.”

The District said Hagenmaier will begin her new position on July 1.

