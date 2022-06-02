Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in northeast Topeka

A 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of N.E. US-24 highway and Meriden Road in northeast Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday at 710 N.E. US-24 highway. The location was near the intersection of N.E. US-24 highway and Meriden Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Jeep sport utility vehicle was westbound on US-24 when it left the right -- or north -- side of the road.

The Jeep then went over a curb, causing it to go up an electrical guy wire. The Jeep then came to rest on its driver’s side.

The driver, Dustin L. Welcher, 22, of Topeka, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said Welcher, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

