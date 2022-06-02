Live, artistic car wrap at Evergy Plaza kicks off Mulvane Art Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To kick off the Mulvane Art Fair, which begins Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at the Washburn University Campus, an artist displayed a live, artistic wrapping of the all electric BMW i4 at Evergy Plaza.

Artist Jenny Meyer-McCall wrapped the BMW in a neutral vinyl wrap for the public to watch the process. It is staged in partnership with Aristocrat Motors of Topeka to promote the Art Fair and the Mulvane Art Museum’s annual Fundraiser.

Meyer-McCall attended Kansas State University, where she received her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts degree and studied painting. According to Meyer-McCall, BMW has a history of artistic cars.

“BMW has a rich history of having Art Cars created by Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, I am nowhere near them, but I have some pretty big shoes to fill,” replied Meyer-McCall. “But it is definitely in BMW’s history and it’s a really exciting thing to get to work on.”

Meyer-McCall also expressed lots of excitement for creating a sustainable friendly masterpiece to match the all-electric vehicle.

“I’m really excited it’s all-electric,” Meyer-McCall said. “I really like to paint floral abstracts, so I am trying to convey that here on the surface because it is all-electric, I want to bring in the sustainable aspect of it. Since going electric is a sustainable future for us. I am trying to bring in natural plants that are native to our area and I paint that a lot on my canvases, but in this case, I want to put it here on the car to show that natural and made of plants are our sustainable future as well.”

In an interview with 13 NEWS, she described the Art Fair as “A Special Gem in Town.”

”This [Art Fair] has by far, hands-down, the nicest volunteers,” said Meyer-McCall. “I say that and encourage my other art fair friends around the nation to come and participate because everyone here is so wonderful. They have such a great patron’s program, and there are things for kids to do, there is art for everybody.”

The BM will be on display on June 4 & June 5, along with two additional BMW cars. The Art Fair is said to feature 80 artists across the region, state, and country.

To get tickets to the Fair or to learn more information just go to the Mulvane Art Museum’s website.

