Advertisement

Lawrence Police search for man who allegedly led officers on two chases

Lawrence Police search for Steven Drake, 47, on June 2, 2022.
Lawrence Police search for Steven Drake, 47, on June 2, 2022.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly led officers on two separate chases within the last few days.

The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, June 2, to ask for the public’s help to find Steven Drake, 47. It said Drake is suspected of felony criminal damage and allegedly led officers on two chases within the last few days.

LPD said Drake has allegedly shown no regard for public safety.

Officers said Drake was last seen in a red Chevrolet truck with Missouri license plate #5HFU30. They said they have reason to believe he could also be associated with a blue Ford Edge.

If anyone knows where Drake may be or has information related to the crimes, they should call LPD at 785-832-7509, or Crimestoppers at 785-843-8477.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning
Topeka Police search for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at the Dillons on 29th St. and...
Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons
Kansas Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person was killed Thursday morning in a...
28-year-old Saint George woman killed in crash outside of Wamego
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly
Bill signed to allow $50 million to help small businesses recover from COVID-19
Deputy Fort Riley Police Chief arrested
Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery
Flores-Herrera, Arellano
AFFIDAVIT: Ankle monitor shows suspect drove 81+ mph at time of fatal crash
Fatal Crash Outside Wamego
Woman from Saint George Killed in Wreck Outside Wamego