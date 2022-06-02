Lawrence Police search for man who allegedly led officers on two chases

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly led officers on two separate chases within the last few days.

The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, June 2, to ask for the public’s help to find Steven Drake, 47. It said Drake is suspected of felony criminal damage and allegedly led officers on two chases within the last few days.

LPD said Drake has allegedly shown no regard for public safety.

Officers said Drake was last seen in a red Chevrolet truck with Missouri license plate #5HFU30. They said they have reason to believe he could also be associated with a blue Ford Edge.

If anyone knows where Drake may be or has information related to the crimes, they should call LPD at 785-832-7509, or Crimestoppers at 785-843-8477.

