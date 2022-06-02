Advertisement

KDHE rescinds third Rossville boil water advisory in just over a month

FILE
FILE(unsplash.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third boil water advisory in just over a month issued for the City of Rossville has been lifted by the KDHE.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Thursday, June 2, it rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Rossville public water supply system in Shawnee Co.

KDHE said the advisory was issued after a loss of pressure in the distribution system caused by system maintenance. It said failure to maintain adequate pressure could lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The Department noted that public water suppliers in the state take all necessary measures to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of who issues the advisory, it said it is the only entity that can rescind the order after testing at a certified laboratory.

KDHE said lab test samples collected from the city show no evidence of contamination and all other conditions which put the system at risk have been deemed resolved by officials.

This is the third boil water advisory that has been lifted for the system in just over a month. The first advisory was lifted on April 26, and the second was lifted on May 13.

For more information about water systems in the State of Kansas, click HERE.

