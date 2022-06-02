Kansas mental health initaitives benefit from Aetna Better Health donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Kansas mental and behavioral health initiatives have gotten an infusion of cash from a donation from Aetna Better Health.

Aetna Better Health of Kansas - a CVS Health company - says it has donated $125,000 to five community health partners in the Sunflower State to meet health and social care needs, like those related to mental health, developmental disabilities and housing.

“Community resources are essential for helping individuals and families achieve better health,” said Lisa Baird, Chief Operating Officer, Aetna Better Health of Kansas. “The investments we’re making in Kansas will help people be more self-sufficient, have greater access to care and improve their wellbeing, and also enable providers to deliver quality care. By working together, we can make a difference in the lives of those in underserved communities in Kansas.”

Aetna said the donation supported the University of Kansas Medical Center’s Project Echo. It said the project is meant to train rural health clinicians through best practice “telemonitoring” sessions with a professional network of interdisciplinary specialists.

The company noted the donation will help fund continuing education for Medicaid-focused rural and community health care providers to increase the ability to treat and manage challenges in their own communities and improve outcomes for Kansans.

“Aetna’s generous donation will help KUMC Project ECHO deliver continuing education programs to rural health care specialists, including primary care, mental health and public health providers,” said Ryan Spaulding, Ph.D., Vice-Chancellor, Institute for Community Engagement, University of Kansas Medical Center. “Our ECHO programs provide a forum for experts and participating providers to share knowledge and experiences and learn new skills for treating and managing complex health care challenges in their home communities.”

Aetna also said the Kansas Association of Centers for Independent Living also received support to help the state better understand the reasons behind the shortage of caregivers for those with disabilities. In 2019, before the pandemic, it said the national turnover rate was about 43%, with about 33% of caregivers quitting in less than six months.

The company indicated the donation will help fund the research initiative to analyze issues related to recruitment, retention, working conditions and other factors which impact the number of Direct Support Workers in Kansas. It said those who respond most commonly note higher hourly wages and benefits would increase their desire to stay in this line of work.

“Home and community-based services are vital to supporting Kansans with disabilities who prefer to remain living in their own homes rather than in facilities,” said Deone M. Wilson, chairperson, Kansas Association of Centers for Independent Living, Inc. “The shortage of DSWs is having an incredibly negative impact on people’s quality of life. However, with the support of Aetna, KACIL can use meaningful data to help inform actions to recruit and retain home care workers.”

Aetna said the donation will also help the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition to improve access to housing for KanCare members. It said the donation will also connect members with landlord engagement, housing stabilization services and supportive services to ensure members obtain and maintain permanent housing solutions.

The company noted that part of the donation will also go to the Kansas Consumer Advisory Council to help deliver a Trauma-Informed Care curriculum to Medicaid members, providers, schools, first responders, mental health organizations, community governments and other partners throughout the state.

Lastly, Aetna said the donation went to the Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities through the University of Missouri Kansas City to help host training for Charting the LifeCourse throughout the state. It said CtLC supports those of all ages with developmental disabilities so they have the chance to make choices about their participation in society and their quality of life.

“Medicaid and community resources are an essential safety net that helps many individuals in Kansas live a healthy life,” said Kelly Munson, President, Aetna Medicaid. “We’re committed to strengthening our network of local resources that help Medicaid members and their communities thrive.”

