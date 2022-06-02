Jury begins deliberating civil lawsuit alleging excessive force by Topeka Police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A jury has begun deliberating whether a Topeka Police officer used excessive force during a 2018 arrest.

Timothy Harris filed a federal civil lawsuit alleging Topeka Police Officer Christopher Janes violated his civil rights during a January 23, 2018 traffic stop, where Janes took Harris to the ground and pepper sprayed him. Testimony in the trial began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Topeka.

In closing arguments Thursday morning, Harris’ attorney Carlton Odim said Harris was not resisting arrest. He said Janes got frustrated when Harris made what could have been viewed as a sarcastic remark, and threw Harris to the ground, punched him, and used pepper spray.

“It didn’t justify Timothy Harris having his head banged to the concrete; having his head ground down on the concrete with the officer’s shin on his head,” Odim told the jury. “Timothy Harris was simply a resident of the City of Topeka who was approached by police and his, ‘Are you happy now?’ ...set off a chain of events that the defendant could not control. Timothy Harris did not deserve what happened to him.”

Odim also accused Janes’ attorneys of “slight of hand” in their presentation of Janes’ body camera video of the encounter, and disputed Janes’ testimony that Harris could reach for Janes’ duty belt with his weapons while handcuffed.

“That exaggeration - that lie - is enough for you to reject everything he said,” Odim said.

But Janes’ attorney Allen Glendenning said it is Harris’ attorneys who are twisting the evidence.

“(Odim) wants to make it seem like nothing has happened before Mr. Harris’ sarcastic comment,” Glendenning said. “Mr. Harris has told falsehood after falsehood after falsehood.”

Glendenning said the body cam video showed Harris was actively resisting arrest even before he and Janes ended up on the ground, and displayed several behavior indicators officers are trained to watch for. He pointed to testimony from two TPD supervisors who detailed “pre-attack indicators,” such as taking off closing, getting out of a vehicle unasked, staring, and not obeying commands. Glendenning said Harris is shown doing all of this on the body cam video.

“Clearly, this situation was created by Mr. Harris, not Officer Janes,” he said. “There is no frustration in (Janes’) voice. He is trying through this entire process to stop the resistance.”

Odim argued any movement Harris was doing while on the ground was because he was disoriented from losing some level of consciousness. Glendenning disputed that assertion, showing medical records in which Harris denied any level of consciousness.

Even giving Harris that benefit, though, Glendenning said, the jury is instructed to evaluate Janes’ actions from the perspective of what a reasonable officer would do, without benefit of hindsight, and understanding law enforcement makes split-second decisions. Glendenning said Harris’ attorneys offered no evidence to counter the testimony of the two TPD sergeants who detailed the indicators and training. He also countered Odim’s assertion that a person in handcuffs could not reach an officer’s duty belt, reminding jurors of the sergeants’ testimony that a person in handcuffs is still a threat.

“Officer Janes doesn’t have to wait and see,” Glendenning said. “He is entitled to bring this (situation) under control from the beginning.

Harris suffered a broken jaw and scrapes. If jurors find Janes’ violated Harris’ rights, then they must decide what - if any - compensatory damages he should receive.

The defense had rested its case at noon Wednesday, leading to jury instructions Thursday morning. Jurors began deliberations around 11 a.m. Thursday. Their decision must be unanimous. 13 NEWS will bring you any updates as they happen.

