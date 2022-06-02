Girl, 15, crashes car Thursday afternoon in high-speed chase on I-70 in Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl crashed the car she was driving while fleeing from law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon in a high-speed chase in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:56 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 at the Milford Road exit, about seven miles west of Junction City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Pontiac was traveling at a high rate of speed as it was being pursued by law enforcement officers in the westbound lanes of I-70.

The Pontiac attempted to exit I-70 at Milford Lake Road, the patrol said.

The driver was unable to maneuver the right-turn onto Milford Road and crashed into the east ditch.

Four occupants, including the driver, were in the Pontiac, the patrol said.

The driver was identified as the driver, Kuis S. Sampson, 15, of Junction City. She was reported uninjured in the crash. The patrol said Sampson wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

The passengers were identified as:

Lillith Morrison, 15, of Junction City. She was reported to have suspected minor injuries and was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. The patrol said Morrison wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

Alexis Marie Philippi, 15, of Junction City, who was reported to have possible injuries, though there was no record of her being transported to the hospital. The patrol said Philippi wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

Mabel Elizabeth Rieser, 15, of Junction City, who was reported uninjured. The patrol said Rieser wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

