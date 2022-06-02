Advertisement

Friends, family sport best superhero, Chiefs attire to remember Tony DiGennaro

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family celebrated the life of Tony DiGennaro Jr., a Jardine Middle School student who recently passed away, with services on Thursday.

Friends and family of Vincent “Tony” DiGennaro Jr. dressed in their best superhero and Kansas City Chiefs attire to remember him at a celebration of life service on Thursday morning, June 2, at the Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th St.

In a letter to families, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 said the DiGennaro family has continued to share their gratitude for any support the community can offer as they unexpectedly say goodbye to their only son.

Tony passed away unexpectedly in May after he took new medication, went to sleep, then never woke up.

TPS said the Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel may be contacted at 785-234-1707 for those who wish to offer support to the family.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning
Topeka Police search for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at the Dillons on 29th St. and...
Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons
Kansas Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person was killed Thursday morning in a...
28-year-old Saint George woman killed in crash outside of Wamego
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student

Latest News

The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents of an old scam that has recently resurfaced.
RCPD warns residents that old warrant scam has resurfaced
To kick off the Mulvane Art Fair, which begins Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at the...
Live, artistic car wrap at Evergy Plaza kicks off Mulvane Art Fair
To combat the fight against hunger in our area, Harvester’s Food Distribution, hosted monthly...
To fight hunger, Harvester’s monthly KNI food distribution returns
Erin Locke
Shawnee Co. Health Officer joins team to help care for elderly residents
Rossville Boil Water Advisory
KDHE rescinds third Rossville boil water advisory in just over a month