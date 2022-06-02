Friends, family sport best superhero, Chiefs attire to remember Tony DiGennaro

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family celebrated the life of Tony DiGennaro Jr., a Jardine Middle School student who recently passed away, with services on Thursday.

Friends and family of Vincent “Tony” DiGennaro Jr. dressed in their best superhero and Kansas City Chiefs attire to remember him at a celebration of life service on Thursday morning, June 2, at the Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th St.

In a letter to families, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 said the DiGennaro family has continued to share their gratitude for any support the community can offer as they unexpectedly say goodbye to their only son.

Tony passed away unexpectedly in May after he took new medication, went to sleep, then never woke up.

TPS said the Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel may be contacted at 785-234-1707 for those who wish to offer support to the family.

