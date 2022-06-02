Advertisement

Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Deputy Chief of Police for Fort Riley has been arrested for domestic battery.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Shannon Wilson, of Wakefield, was booked into the Clay Co. Jail on May 30 for domestic battery.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wilson was arrested around 4:30 p.m. and booked into jail on a $500 surety bond, which has since been posted.

A Fort Riley spokesperson confirmed the arrest with 13 NEWS Thursday afternoon and added that the Wakefield Police Dept. was the arresting agency.

The spokesperson said Wilson has been employed as a Department of the Army Civilian employee since 2014 and has been in his current position since 2016. Officials say Wilson has been assigned duties without law enforcement authority pending the outcome of his case, as per department policy.

13 NEWS reached out to the Wakefield Police Department. Chief James Williams declined to comment citing the ongoing investigation.

