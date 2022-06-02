To fight hunger, Harvester’s monthly KNI food distribution returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To combat the fight against hunger in our area, Harvester’s Food Distribution, hosted monthly at the Kansas Neurological Institute, returned with 32,000 pounds of food.

At no charge, families in need were invited to drive to the institute parking lot and request food with no I.D. required to be shown. The distribution is normally held on the first Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m.

The food distribution was sponsored by the Town and Country Christian Church and Harvesters Community Food Network.

“I do believe since earlier this year, it has kind of gone up and I think it is the inflation, and the gasoline prices, and just the food prices in general,” said church volunteer, Paul Deitering.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.