Advertisement

Box truck veers off Interstate 70 on Thursday morning in Lawrence

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning when a box truck veered off Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lawrence, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9;43 a.m. Thursday on I-70 near McDonald Drive.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner Penske box truck was westbound on I-70 in the right lane when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and entered the north ditch, striking an exit sign.

The truck’s driver, Dakota Montgomery Hipps, 29, of Platte City, Mo., was reported to have minor injuries. There was no record of Hipps being transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The patrol said Hipps was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police search for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at the Dillons on 29th St. and...
Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning

Latest News

FILE
Sen. approves bills to protect military members who refuse COVID vaccinations
(File)
Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery
FILE
Pair cited for alleged trespassing after 911 gets call from man stuck on roof
Two Topekans were booked into jail early Thursday morning for outstanding warrants and...
Two arrested for possession of meth after deputies notice defective tail light