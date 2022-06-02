Box truck veers off Interstate 70 on Thursday morning in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning when a box truck veered off Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lawrence, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9;43 a.m. Thursday on I-70 near McDonald Drive.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner Penske box truck was westbound on I-70 in the right lane when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and entered the north ditch, striking an exit sign.

The truck’s driver, Dakota Montgomery Hipps, 29, of Platte City, Mo., was reported to have minor injuries. There was no record of Hipps being transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The patrol said Hipps was wearing his seat belt.

