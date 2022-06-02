Bill signed to allow $50 million to help small businesses recover from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor has signed a bill to provide $50 million in financial relief to small businesses throughout the Sunflower State to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, June 2, surrounded by small business leaders in downtown Topeka, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed bipartisan House Bill 2136, which invests $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Providing $50 million of financial assistance for small businesses is just one more way my Administration is working to make Kansas the most pro-business state in the country,” Gov. Kelly said. “The financial assistance legislation I signed today will support our entrepreneurs by ensuring they can make the investments they need to hire workers, strengthen their product lines, and better serve their communities.”

House Bill 2136 was passed with a 38 - 2 vote in the Senate and a unanimous vote in the House. The bill establishes the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Act which will provide partial refunds to certain businesses impacted by pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions.

The bill also discontinues the first 15 days of the month’s sales and compensating use tax remittance requirements for certain businesses and provides countywide retailers’ sales tax authority for Atchison Co.

Lastly, the bill delays the exclusion of separately stated delivery charges from sales or selling prices.

“Small businesses are what power our economy, and this legislation builds on years of work to ensure they have the resources they need to continue to serve customers and create jobs,” said Senator Tom Holland (D-Baldwin City). “Through bipartisan collaboration, we will be able to continue to make sure that our economy continues to grow a strong base of businesses here in Kansas.”

Kelly said she was joined at the signing by small business owners, the Greater Topeka Partnership and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

“House Bill 2136 is a product of the many people who have shown unwavering commitment to Kansas small businesses,” Eric Stafford, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, said. “On behalf of the Kansas business community, thank you to Governor Kelly and the legislature for supporting this legislation. It will provide relief for the small businesses that make up the backbone of our state.”

For more information about HB 2136, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.