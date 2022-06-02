Advertisement

The BBB warns of summer vacation and free car scams

By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The warning comes the Brown County Sheriff’s’ Office, who says residents are being called by people claiming they work for a major carmaker.

They offer you a free, 30-day trial of a brand new car.

Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau explains what they’re really after.

“Perpetrators are after your information. In this case, they are requesting your bank account so that way they can collect the funds needs to deliver the car which as we know you will never receive the car. Then you give up your personal banking information for these people to take advantage of and take money out of your account,” she said.

If you’re just not sure you’re being contacted by a scammer or a legit company, the BBB says you should ask questions.

“Anytime you receive a call, try to get as much information about that organization that is contacting you. So. what is their company name, how can you reach out to them where are they physically located. A lot of times when you start asking these scammers these questions they are likely to seize communication with you,” she says.

Groene says, as we enter summer, you may be dipping your toes into all kinds of scams that prey on your desire to get out and go do something.

“A lot of us are eager to get back out and traveling and there are a lot of vacation and rental scams so those are scams where you may be on a website looking for a rental property. These scammers will take legit listings, mirror the property even the photos and change the contact information so you contact them.”

