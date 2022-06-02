AFFIDAVIT: Ankle monitor shows suspect drove 81+ mph at time of fatal crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New details have been released in a fatal crash that killed a Topeka motorcycle driver indicating the suspects were allegedly going over 80-miles-per-hour at the time of the accident.

New details have emerged which indicate that at the time of a fatal accident that killed motorcycle driver Sam Rice, 53, of Topeka, Geovany Arellano, the man who allegedly drove the SUV chasing the vehicle that hit Rice, was wearing an ankle monitor which pinged at a speed of 81.7 miles per hour.

Just before 3:20 a.m. on May 15, officers with the Topeka Police Department were called to a motorcycle wreck at SE 6th St. and Chandler. A resulting investigation found that Arellano, 23, of Topeka, and a passenger, Michael Joel Herrera, had allegedly been armed and driving a GMC SUV and chased two other vehicles around the city when one accidentally hit a motorcycle attempting to escape.

The driver of that vehicle called first responders and the motorcycle driver, Rice, had been pronounced dead at the scene.

At the same time, another call was received and officers were called to the 100 block of SE 6th St. where another vehicle had crashed into a building also attempting to escape Arellano. However, Arellano and Herrera had sped away.

The arrest affidavit for Arellano details the moments a fight started which spurred the chase and resulting crashes. One of the victims told officers that she had previously met Herrera and at a party, he had attempted to pull her in and kiss her, but she did not accept. This led to a disturbance in which others attempted to intervene and spurred a fight.

The affidavit indicates the altercation ended when Herrera and Arellano left in the SUV, but continued to drive by the party and shout that they would “f*** them up” and discussed getting guns.

As the group left the party in two separate cars, the affidavit notes that both drivers noticed Arellano following them. They attempted to outrun Arellano, which resulted in the crashes. At the scene of the second crash, the victims noted that Arellano passed them and came back. Herrera allegedly exited the SUV with a stick or metal object and attempted to pry the doors of the crashed car open.

When police arrived, the pair had already disappeared, however, he and Herrera were arrested later that day after the vehicle they had been driving was found and family members said he had been out all night.

Once at the Law Enforcement Center for questions, the affidavit states that Arellano told officers he was home all night, however, officers said the ankle monitor he had been wearing would likely tell a different story.

The affidavit notes that Arellano allegedly told officers he and Herrera had been at the party when a fight broke out and Herrera eventually had a stick in his hand when they left. He told officers they chased the two cars to scare them and get them to stop so they could fight them. He allegedly confessed to driving the car when both accidents happened and that Herrera had confronted the passengers of the second vehicle.

The affidavit indicates that Arellano pointed out Herrera’s home to officers where he was then arrested as well.

According to the affidavit, a review of Arellano’s ankle monitor allegedly revealed that he had been going 81.7 miles per hour at the time the first vehicle had collided with Rice.

The affidavit concluded that an autopsy of Rice found that he died with severe head trauma, a shattered pelvis and a lacerated liver. He died as a result of these injuries.

Arellano and Herrara face first-degree murder charges for the incident.

