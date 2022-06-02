Advertisement

3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train

The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WTMJ) - Three people were seriously injured when a hot-air balloon crashed into a moving train on Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash.

A witness said the balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train.

He said several people on the ground rushed over to help them.

The three people inside were hospitalized with injuries officials said are life-threatening.

City, state and federal officials are investigating what caused the crash.

Richard Lapidus recalls what he saw when the hot-air balloon crashed in Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police search for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at the Dillons on 29th St. and...
Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning

Latest News

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
LIVE: Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
FILE
KDHE rescinds third Rossville boil water advisory in just over a month
Confederate flag imagery is banned at this year's CMA Fest in Nashville.
CMA Fest bans Confederate flag imagery at country music festival