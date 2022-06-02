$20+ million headed to improve stretches of railroad in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $20 million is headed to help improve two stretches of railroad in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says nearly $50 million in federal, state and private funds is headed to two major railroad projects - the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project and the KYLE Railroad Gateway Project.

Gov. Kelly said $20 million of that comes through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program - a federal grant program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. She said she directly advocated for both grant applications to the Federal Railroad Administration.

“I’m thankful we were able to secure these two federal grants to improve our rail network,” Kelly said. “By investing in this part of the supply chain, we are strengthening Kansas’ role as the nation’s logistics hub and making it easier for manufacturers and farmers to get their products to market.”

Kelly noted that funds for the KYLE Railroad Gateway Project will replace 23.5 miles of obsolete track with upgraded continuous welded rails between Beloit and Yuma Junction. She said the project will increase operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour, enable the line to support 286,000-pound rail cars, and connect a crucial area in northern Kansas to the national rail network.

The Governor also said investments in the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project will improve the Cimarron Valley Railroad in southwest Kansas from Dodge City to Hugoton. She said they will enable the rail to support biodiesel operations and local agricultural product transports, raise the operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour and increase the rail’s weight capacity.

“Partnerships – across federal, state, and local governments and the private sector – are key to the success of the IKE program. I appreciate everyone working together to secure another win for Kansas infrastructure,” said Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz.

Kelly said the allocations are as follows:

Project Locations Federal Grant Amount KDOT Contribution Private Contribution KYLE Railroad Gateway Project Between Beloit and Yuma Junction $9,367,112.50 $500,000 $25,000,000 Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project - Cimarron Valley Railroad Between Dodge City and Hugoton $10,991,971 $500,000 $3,500,000 Total $20,359,083.50 $1,000,000 $28,500,000

