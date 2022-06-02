Advertisement

$20+ million headed to improve stretches of railroad in Kansas

FILE
FILE((Source: Pixabay))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $20 million is headed to help improve two stretches of railroad in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says nearly $50 million in federal, state and private funds is headed to two major railroad projects - the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project and the KYLE Railroad Gateway Project.

Gov. Kelly said $20 million of that comes through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program - a federal grant program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. She said she directly advocated for both grant applications to the Federal Railroad Administration.

“I’m thankful we were able to secure these two federal grants to improve our rail network,” Kelly said. “By investing in this part of the supply chain, we are strengthening Kansas’ role as the nation’s logistics hub and making it easier for manufacturers and farmers to get their products to market.”

Kelly noted that funds for the KYLE Railroad Gateway Project will replace 23.5 miles of obsolete track with upgraded continuous welded rails between Beloit and Yuma Junction. She said the project will increase operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour, enable the line to support 286,000-pound rail cars, and connect a crucial area in northern Kansas to the national rail network.

The Governor also said investments in the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project will improve the Cimarron Valley Railroad in southwest Kansas from Dodge City to Hugoton. She said they will enable the rail to support biodiesel operations and local agricultural product transports, raise the operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour and increase the rail’s weight capacity.

“Partnerships – across federal, state, and local governments and the private sector – are key to the success of the IKE program. I appreciate everyone working together to secure another win for Kansas infrastructure,” said Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz.

Kelly said the allocations are as follows:

ProjectLocationsFederal Grant AmountKDOT ContributionPrivate Contribution
KYLE Railroad Gateway ProjectBetween Beloit and Yuma Junction$9,367,112.50$500,000$25,000,000
Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project - Cimarron Valley RailroadBetween Dodge City and Hugoton$10,991,971$500,000$3,500,000
Total$20,359,083.50$1,000,000$28,500,000

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning
Topeka Police search for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at the Dillons on 29th St. and...
Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons
Kansas Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person was killed Thursday morning in a...
28-year-old Saint George woman killed in crash outside of Wamego
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student

Latest News

FILE
Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
FILE
Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army Fan Drive underway in Capitol City
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signs HB 2136 on June 2, 2022.
Bill signed to allow $50 million to help small businesses recover from COVID-19
FILE - Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. Health Officer joins team to help care for elderly residents