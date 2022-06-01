Advertisement

Wellness enthusiasts offer welcoming environment with new space

Greater Topeka Partnership celebrates the opening of Merit Weight Loss.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of wellness enthusiasts are ready to welcome Topekans to their new space.

Stephanie Sisk and Veronica McPike decided to bring their experience working in fitness and weight management into Merit Weight Loss. They cut the ribbon on the space at 1111 SW Gage Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

The pair says they offer monthly memberships that are tailored to each guest, with services varying from visitation and messaging support to prescription medication if necessary. Mostly, they wanted to bring a positive, welcoming pace for those who may need it.

“Building relationships with our clients, that’s what we’re really hoping for,” Sisk said.

“We also want to build relationships with the community and other people out there that are wellness driven to make this a fun experience for everyone,” McPike continued. “Everyone that comes here should leave feeling positive, motivated, and ready to get it.”

You can find out more at MeritWeightLoss.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Paris Birdlong (left) and Ta'Corey Lewis (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Arrests made in Topeka gas station armed robbery spree
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

Latest News

Greater Topeka Partnership helps celebrates the opening of Merit Weight Loss with a...
Merit Weight Loss is open
The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant has brewed up a special North Star Pilsner to celebrate...
Steakhouse gets prohibition style beer
North Star Steakhouse kicks off 80th Anniversary celebrations with new brew
North Star Steakhouse kicks off 80th Anniversary celebrations with new brew
Topeka Chief of Police
Trial begins in federal civil lawsuit alleging Topeka Police officer used excessive force