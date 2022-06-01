Wednesday forecast: One more rainy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of May came with plenty of rain and June will start rainy as well. There are only 2 days where confidence is high it will be dry for the next 8 days.

With more rain today, the flooding threat continues. While we’re not looking at as heavy rain as the last couple days, in some areas it won’t take much additional rain to create a flooding concern especially near rivers and creeks. The good news is the hail/wind/tornado threat does not exist so flooding and lightning are the main concerns.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 61 (WIBW)

Today: Isolated showers this morning with a better chance of scattered showers this afternoon. Isolated t-storms will exist as well. With cloud cover and rain especially this afternoon, temperatures may only warm into the mid-upper 60s before temperature remain steady/fall once the rain moves in. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Other than a few rain showers mainly before 10pm, clouds will gradually clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

The nice weather continues into Friday with most spots reaching the low 80s before the unsettled weather pattern returns for the weekend.

There still remains some uncertainty on specific details on this weekend’s rain chances but models have continued to trend toward Saturday with the better chance of rain vs Sunday for rain having an impact on any outdoor plans. At this time the severe weather threat is low but lightning will certainly exist. Highs will likely be in the 70s to low 80s.

The on and off shower/storm chances exist early next week as well with temperatures remaining steady with near seasonal highs and lows.

Taking Action:

One more rainy day with the higher rain chance existing during the afternoon. Lightning and flooding especially near rivers/creeks are the primary concerns.

Take advantage of the dry weather tomorrow and Friday before the unsettled weather pattern returns this weekend. There still remains uncertainty on specific details on rain this weekend but right now leaning more toward Saturday being the day where rain will have a higher impact vs Sunday but this is subject to change.



