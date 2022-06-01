Topeka Zoo to welcome guests back to Butterfly Garden after nearly 4 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly four years, guests will be welcomed back to the Topeka Zoo’s Butterfly Garden.

On Tuesday, June 1, the Topeka Zoo announced that after nearly four years, it will once again welcome guests back to its Butterfly Garden. Expected to start next week, it said visitors will be able to walk among five species of free-flying native butterflies as they learn about their life stages and the importance of pollination.

The Zoo said the Butterfly Garden is a seasonal exhibit that runs from June through September and closes when the Monarch butterflies make their annual migration to Mexico.

Beyond the Butterfly House, the Zoo said it has 13 garden beds throughout the campus which provide the ideal habitats for pollinator species. In September, it said it will partner with the Kansas History Museum for citizen science, which will highlight the importance of butterflies and pollinators - especially in agriculture and the produce in the grocery stores.

“Over the past few years our guests expressed a desire for the Butterfly Garden to return,” said Director of Zoo Operations, Fawn Moser. “While Saving Sharks was a jaw-some experience in 2019 and 2020, we are pleased to bring back the butterflies and share our passion for preserving native pollinator species.”

The Zoo said visitors will have a little more time to enjoy the butterfly garden and other animals with extended summer hours, which are brand new this summer. Starting Thursday, June 2, it said it will be open until 8 p.m. every Thursday during June and July.

The Zoo also noted that the extended hours give guests another chance to check out Dinosaurs Alive! before it goes extinct on June 30. It said guests will be able to check out the gift shop as well as buy food from the Sunflower’s Cafe and Grill - all while also beating the summer heat.

Zoo staff noted that ticket prices will remain the same and can be bought online or at the gate. Zoo members are also able to attend at no additional cost.

