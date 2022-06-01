Topeka City Council discuss Downtown Topeka parking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka City Council called the special meeting to discuss Downtown Topeka parking, including parking garages, and metered parking.

But, no decision on when paid parking will continue, although they have made progress.

“There is no intent on using general funding money to solve our problems with the parking garages, but there are other modeling and options that we are going to consider in the future,” said Mayor Padilla.

The council discussed whether people who stop by Downtown Topeka will begin to see an increase in parking rates.

“Since 2010, the prices have not been raised tell me anything in our life that we don’t pay more for now. I think it’s important for us, I think we need that money to maintain the garages in a safe condition, that is our responsibility whether the city owns them or a private company owns them, that’s our responsibility and we should be held to it just like anyone else,” he explained.

One point of concern, was how to control cars who park in the 2-hour slots for longer than the two hours, so there is opportunity for more people to park downtown.

“There argument can be made that people abuse the two hour parking by skipping spaces or moving around their cars, they occupy spaces that citizens want to go to downtown businesses and can’t find a parking space so they go to a parking garage.”

“We have to be real about it, I think we need to be a little more forceful in making those spaces available to the whole community and not just to employees in the area.”

The council will discuss the topic in the near future and they plan on making a decision that day.

